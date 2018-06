The decision had been announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami last year. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government today announced the pre-mature release of 67 convicts with life sentences, in commemoration of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.In the first phase, 67 convicts who have served 10 years, in prisons across Tamil Nadu, as on February 25 would be released, an official release said. The decision had been announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during an MGR birth centenary event at Dindigul in December last.Two government orders envisaging guidelines for the release of prisoners have been issued, it added.