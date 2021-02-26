Tamil Nadu Government Announces Gold Loan Waiver, Hours Before Poll Dates

Tamil Nadu Gold Loan Waiver: The Chief Minister raced the announcement. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami today declared a gold loan waiver just hours before the announcement of state election dates, which will bring a model code of conduct into place.

Gold loans against up to six sovereigns given by cooperative banks to farmers and the poor will be waived, the state government announced.

The Chief Minister raced the announcement through in the state assembly today after the Election Commission said it would reveal dates for elections in Tamil Nadu and four other states at 4.30 PM.

Justifying the move, he said the economy was yet to recover from Covid and this would help the poor redeem the gold they had pledged during the lockdown.

The gold loan schemes with low interest rates were offered by the Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative bank as part of Covid relief measures. The interest rate has been fixed at 6 per cent a year.

In this, people could get Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and the loan had to be returned in three months.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a similar waiver of up to Rs 12000 crore worth of farm loans given to over 16 lakh farmers. In the state assembly, Mr Palaniswami said it was his first duty to address the grievances of the agricultural community.