Tamil Nadu Girl, 17, Let Go In Father's Killing For Self-Defence Case: Cops

Tamil Nadu police have relieved a minor girl from a murder case. (Representational)

The Tamil Nadu police have relieved a minor girl from a murder case, a few days after she had killed her father in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The police has invoked Indian Penal Code section 100 - - right of private defence -- after it became clear that the girl had killed her father in self-defence during a sexual harassment bid.

A few days ago, the girl had told her neighbours that her father was found stabbed when she returned home after washing her clothes at a tap nearby.

Police had then registered a case of suspicious death. However, during the investigation, it emerged that it was the daughter who had killed her 40-year-old father.

Villupuram police official N Shreenatha told NDTV, "The girl confessed she had stabbed her father to protect herself from her alcoholic dad's sexual assault bid. We relieved her from the case after consulting legal experts".

Investigators say the minor girl's mother had died a few years ago. While her elder sister worked at a textile shop in Chennai, 160 Kilometere away, the younger girl lived with her father.

Police say the youngster was counselled by experts and she has been shifted to a children's home where she is fine now.

Children in distress can dial 1098 for police help.