Tamil Nadu Forms Committee To Probe Attack On Scheduled Castes Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has constituted a one-man commission under retired Justice Chandru to recommend measures to create a situation without communal differences in schools and colleges.

This comes a few days after a Class 12 student from the Scheduled Castes community and his sister were brutally attacked with sickles at their home, allegedly by students belonging to a dominant community, at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

Trouble began after the students from the dominant community were reprimanded by the school authorities for alleged bullying and harassing the Class 12 student in southern Tamil Nadu.

Mr Stalin has expressed concern, saying, "This has shaken us up. The law will take its course."

He also spoke to the family. "It reveals to what extent the venom of casteism has penetrated even into students. Let teachers and all of us make sowing social harmony amid students our responsibility," he said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu also visited the family.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured to personally take care of the treatment costs and higher education of the two siblings.

A few decades ago, several pockets in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu were notorious for communal clashes. Even statues of leaders were caged to protect them from desecration, which triggered violence then. This had largely reduced over the years due to a continued push towards education and employment opportunities in the region.

However, in some areas, students from the dominant community used to sport coloured wrist bands identifying their castes. This was also banned.