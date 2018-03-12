Search For Missing Tamil Nadu Trekkers On, 5 Dead In Forest Fire: Updates

Theni forest fire: The Indian Air Force has sent its teams for rescue operations.



09:36 (IST) Kamal Haasan tweets: Kurangani forest fire and its victims is heart rending. Those with burn injuries should heal fast. I wish them all the best for recovery and rehabilitation. To those bereived families my deepest sympathy.

Five trekkers who were caught in the forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district have died of burns. Officials said thirty have been rescued so far. The rescued trekkers were brought to the plains and taken to various hospitals for treatment. The Indian Air Force has sent its teams for rescue operations. The fire broke out in the Kurangini hills in Theni district, when a group of 25 women and three children was returning from a trek organised by the Chennai Trekking Club to mark Women's Day. On their way back on Sunday, the group was trapped on a hillock, surrounded by fire.