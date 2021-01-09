Months Ahead Of Polls, AIADMK Endorses EPS And Snubs BJP Again

The AIADMK General council meet was held today in Chennai.

With state elections just months away, the general council of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today empowered party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, to decide on the poll alliances and strategy.

In what is seen as yet another terse message to the BJP, its resolutions - which endorsed the chief ministerial candidature of Edappadi Palaniswami, more popularly known as EPS - were silent on the continuation of alliance recently announced by both the leaders at a government function attended by BJP leader Amit Shah.

Rifts are apparent as the BJP has also not given a confirmation amid indications of demands of power-sharing in the state.

AIADMK MP and senior leader Munusamy, who had last month made it clear his party won't play a second fiddle, today reiterated saying: "National parties don't matter in Tamil Nadu".

Ahead of the release of ousted and jailed AIADMK chief and ex-chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala from Bengaluru jail, the senior leader in a tacit reference, to her said: "Her release will have no impact on the AIADMK. She will have a thousand problems."

The AIADMK-BJP alliance suffered a near rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party, however, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state elections.

EPS was handpicked by Sasikala to replace OPS after her attempts to replace him after Jayalalithaa died is trying for a second term.

Today's general council meeting was held in Chennai. The entire stretch from Chennai was dotted with hundreds of cadre, flags, posters and hoardings leading too massive traffic disruption.