Tamil Nadu Cop Intervened In Fight Between Father, 2 Sons. They Hacked Him To Death

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police, Shanmugavel, was hacked to death late Monday night near Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. The incident occurred when he responded to a domestic clash between a father and his two sons - allegedly under the influence of alcohol - at a private estate in Kudimangalam, owned by a local AIADMK MLA.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, SSI Shanmugavel, who was on night patrol duty, rushed to the scene after a distress call to emergency services about a violent altercation. The estate workers Murthy and his sons Thangapandian and Manikandan were reportedly involved in a heated fight, with the sons attacking the father. Shanmugavel intervened to break up the clash and tried to arrange an ambulance to take the injured father to the hospital.

However, while speaking to Thangapandian, the younger son Manikandan, who had been hiding, allegedly attacked the officer with a sickle. The father and elder son then reportedly joined the assault, chasing and hacking the officer to death. His driver managed to escape and alert authorities.

The three accused are currently on the run. Five special police teams have been formed to apprehend Murthy and his sons.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the killing. In a statement, he offered condolences to the bereaved family and announced Rs 30 lakh in financial relief, along with a government job for one eligible family member.

The key opposition AIADMK is yet to react. The incident has sparked outrage just eight months ahead of the 2026 state elections. The BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy called the attack "shocking," warning that such incidents could not be dismissed as "personal enmity." "It's the duty of an honest government to uphold law and order and restore discipline when things go awry," he said.