Tamil Nadu Congress Leader Suspended For 'Anti-Party Activities'

Karate R Thiagarajan was the South Chennai district Congress president.

The Congress on Thursday suspended one of its leaders in Tamil Nadu, Karate Thiagarajan, for "anti-party activities".

A Congress statement said the suspension went into immediate effect.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the demand for taking stern disciplinary action against the South Chennai District Congress President was sought by the Tamil Nadu unit for "frequent anti-party activities and breach of discipline".

