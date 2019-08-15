Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Announces Trifurcation Of Vellore District

K Palaniswami had also recently announced new districts of Chengelpet and Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced trifurcating the large Vellore district into three and asserted his government's commitment to the two-language formula.

In his Independence Day address after unfurling the national flag at Fort St George in Chennai, Mr Palaniswami said dividing Vellore district was following consideration of representations from ministers, MLAs and the public.

Two new districts with Ranipet and Tirupattur as headquarters, respectively, will be carved out from Vellore and KV Kuppam in Vellore district. They will be upgraded into a new taluk, Mr Palaniswami said.

Vellore will continue to function as a separate district.

Mr Palaniswami had recently announced new districts of Chengelpet and Tenkasi and with the two new districts, Tamil Nadu is set to have a total of 37 districts.

Quoting late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he expressed his government's commitment to the two-language formula of Tamil and English. This is the third time Mr Palaniswami is hoisting the national flag as Chief Minister.

