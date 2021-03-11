Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA Joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday.

This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.

On Monday, the AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.