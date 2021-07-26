Notice To Poll Body On Plea Challenging 3 Tamil Nadu Candidates' Election

Madras High Court ordered notice to Election Commission on petitions challenging win of three candidates.

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Election Commission on petitions challenging the win of three candidates, including Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, in the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6.

Losing candidates from Katpadi, Viralimalai and Perundurai constituencies had challenged the election of Duraimurugan, C Vijayabaskar and S Jayakumar, respectively.

Vijayabaskar and Jayakumar belong to the AIADMK.

In his election petition, V Ramu of Gudiyatham, the AIADMK candidate, submitted that rival Duraimuguran won the election by a thin margin of 746 votes.

He alleged the counting of postal votes was not conducted in the manner envisaged and mandated under the Conduct of Election Rules and the Representation of the People Act, which materially affected his prospects.

The Returning Officer failed to refer to the Handbook for Returning Officers issued by the Election Commission, he contended and sought to declare the election of Duraimurugan as void, order re-verification and re-count of all the postal ballots and all votes in certain polling booths and consequently declare him as elected.

In his petition, DMK candidate M Palaniappan, who was defeated by Vijayabaskar in Viralimalai in Puthukottai district, challenged the former Health minister's election.

He alleged that the AIADMK candidate, who won by a margin of 23,644 votes had misused his then official position and indulged in corrupt practices.

The third petitioner is KKC Balu of Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi, who contested under the DMK banner and was defeated by a margin of 14,507 votes by AIADMK candidate Jayakumar from Perdundurai in Erode district.

He alleged electoral irregularities by his victorious rival.

