Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Centre's Farm Laws, AIADMK, BJP Walk Out

As soon as the Tamil Nadu Assembly convened, MK Stalin piloted the resolution against farm laws

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw three contentious farm laws, against which some farmers' unions have been holding protests outside Delhi for months.

The main opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP staged a walkout over the issue.

As soon as the House convened today, Chief Minister MK Stalin piloted the resolution, calling for its withdrawal and sought it to be adopted unanimously.

Speaking on the debate, BJP opposed it and walked out.

Deputy Leader of AIADMK legislature, O Panneerselvam said while the Chief Minister has listed the disadvantages of the farm laws, its advantages also need to be ascertained. He sought to know whether the state government has written to the Centre over the matter and if it has received a reply.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan said the legislations were enacted when the AIADMK was in power in the state even as MK Stalin wanted to know whether the main opposition party supported today's resolution or not.

Replying to him, Mr Panneerselvam said petitions against the farm laws were pending before the Supreme Court and therefore no decision can be taken and also assured his party's support for the welfare of farmers.

The Chief Minister said some other states had also moved Assembly resolutions against farm laws earlier though the previous AIADMK government did not do so. Subsequently the AIADMK walked out.

Earlier, AIADMK's KP Anbalagan said the resolution has been tabled in a "hasty manner" and wanted evaluation of its pros and cons by holding discussions with relevant stakeholders.

MK Stalin said today's resolution was in lines with his party's electoral promise ahead of the April 6 assembly election which was held in the state earlier this year.



