Tamil Actor Pradeep Vijayan Found Dead, Cops File Case Of Unnatural Death

Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan was found dead at his home in Chennai on Wednesday evening. An accidental fall may have led to his death, cops suspect.

Vijayan, 39, lived alone in Chennai's Palavakkam. He had complained of dizziness and breathlessness and had also sought treatment, reported The Hindu.

His friends tried contacting him on Wednesday morning, but their calls went unanswered. When he did not open the door despite knocking, they called the cops.

The police broke open the door and found Vijayan lying dead in his bathroom with injuries to his head and face, the report said. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

"Initial probe suggests he died because of a fall," a police officer in Neelangarai told NDTV.

Vijayan was best known for his roles in films like Thegidi (2014), Meyaadha Maan (2017), Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).