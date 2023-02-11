'Days Of Our Lives' Star Cody Longo, 34, Found Dead At His Home In Texas

The cause of death is not known.

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas "Nikki" Alamain in NBC's daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives', has died at the age of 34, according to CNN. The actor was found dead at his home in Texas, United States, on Wednesday. The police were called to check in on Mr Longo at the home by his wife, Stephanie Longo, while she was working at a local dance studio.

"Cody was our whole world," Stephanie Longo said in a statement, as per the outlet. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you," she added.

The cause of death is not known. Speaking to CNN, Mr Longo's representative Alex Gittelson said that the actor was a "dear friend going back many years" before he was a client. Mr Gittelson also informed that the 'Days of Our Lives' star had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family but he was excited to get into acting this year.

"Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," Mr Gittelson said.

According to Variety magazine, Cody Longo appeared in several popular television shows, including 'Medium', 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' and 'CSI: New York'. He also appeared in the horror comedy 'Piranha 3D'. He was best known for playing the role of Nicholas Alamain on the soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' for eight episodes in 2011.

In addition to acting, Mr Longo also released singles 'She Said' and 'Electric'. Prior to his death, the actor was in production for director David Moreton's upcoming feature, 'Do You Want to Die in Indio?'.

According to his IMDb page, Mr Longo was born in Colorado and studied psychology and film at the University of California, Los Angeles. He started his professional acting career in 2009. He was also a singer and songwriter whose song 'She Said', which charted on Billboard in 2014.