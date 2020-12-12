Bollywood Actor Arya Banerjee Found Dead In Kolkata Apartment, Say Cops

Arya Banerjee acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture'

Bengali actor Arya Banerjee who acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture' was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said.

The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found the body of the 33-year-old actor in the bedroom.

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya Banerjee had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture' (2011).

She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai.

Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police.

Arya Banerjee lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

The police said that the body was sent for a forensic examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.



