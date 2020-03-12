Should Be More Space For People Under 45 In Politics, Says Rajinikanth

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at an event in Chennai today

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth said today that there should be more space for young people - those under the age of 45 - in politics. The 69-year-old superstar, whose entry into electoral politics is keenly anticipated ahead of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu next year, also played down talk of chief ministership, saying he had "never imagined myself as Chief Minister" and "only want(ed) change".

Addressing reporters at a luxury hotel in Chennai, Rajinikanth revealed his model of how Indian politics should be shaped and asked supporters and officials of the Rajini Peoples' Forum to take that model across the state and bring about a revolution.

He said retired bureaucrats, judges and IPS and IAS officers should be encouraged to enter politics and called for a clear division between a political party and the government.

"The same person can't head the government and the party. There needs to be a different leadership for the government and another one for the party. The government ought to execute recommendations of a committee of experts," the veteran actor, who has been linked with PM Narendra Modi's BJP, said.

Rajinikanth's comments about young political leaders came a day after 49-year-old former Union Minister and influential Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. Mr Scindia's resignation, which has left the Congress in Madhya Pradesh near collapse, has been seen by many as an example of young leaders clashing with the old guard.

When asked about Tamil Nadu elections and the possibility of him becoming Chief Minister, he said: "A change of government is now or never. I had never thought of becoming Chief Minister. I cannot think of myself in the Assembly, it is not possible. I will be party chief."

Rajinikanth said he is unlikely to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister because he would be called a "fool"

Tamil Nadu votes in state elections next year. These will be the first since the deaths of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa and DMK boss MK Karunanidhi, and Rajinikanth highlighted that point, saying it was "time to establish a new political culture".

"We are sandwiched between two giants... one in power for close to 10 years and another waiting to re-capture it after their iconic leader's death. Now, the time has come to displace them and to establish a new political culture," he said.

During 1996 polls Rajinikanth's slogan - that even God could not save Tamil Nadu if late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa won again - was seen by many as helping in her defeat.

Over the past forty years Tamil Nadu has not seen the significant rise of any actor-turned politician. The political careers of Sivaji Ganesan, Vijaykanth and Sarath Kumar failed; Vijyakanth had some success after he won 25 seats in alliance with the AIADMK and became Leader of the Opposition.

Rajinikanth has inched towards that space in recent months, with his support of the controversial citizenship law and echoing of the BJP's line on the NPR and NRC. He has, however, denied being the party's mouthpiece and claimed: "I speak the truth".

Tamil Nadu 2021 polls will also be an acid test for Chief Minister E Palaniswami and the new-look AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has also thrown his hat in the ring; Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had recently expressed willingness to work together.