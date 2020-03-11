Jyotiraditya Scindia, Once Close Gandhi Aide, Joins BJP In "Fresh Start"

"Congress is no longer what it used to be, it is living in denial," Mr Scindia said after his induction into the BJP with the party's saffron scarf. He also thanked the PM and Amit Shah for "welcoming me into their family".

Mr Scindia was expected to join the BJP at 12.30 pm, but sources say it was put off to 2 pm to avoid "Rahu Kaal" or an inauspicious period before that. He is likely to be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha nomination – expected to be announced by the BJP soon – and eventually, a job in the central cabinet.

The Congress has 120 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, four more than the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. If the resignations of 21 MLAs are accepted, the majority mark will fall to 104. This will make it easier for the BJP - with 107 MLAs - to stake claim to power.

Both the BJP and the Congress moved their MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh to guard their flock ahead of the inevitable test of strength in the assembly. The BJP has put up its MLAs at the five-star ITC Grand Bharat in Gurgaon, while the Congress has taken its members to Jaipur in Rajasthan, where the party is in power.

The Congress moved 94 MLAs to Jaipur. The party claims 19 MLAs loyal to Mr Scindia, still in Bengaluru, will not join the BJP. Chief Minister Kamal Nath said last night: "There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority."

One of the rebels said this morning: "We came for Maharaj... not to join the BJP." The Congress's troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, told NDTV on Tuesday that he was in touch with the rebel MLAs and that most of them would return. "Nineteen MLAs are under 'police custody' in Karnataka," he remarked.

Mr Scindia's switch to the BJP, a party he criticized just days ago over the Delhi violence, comes as a jolt to the Congress, which has been struggling with disenchantment within the ranks and a perceived leadership vacuum. The first sign of trouble for the party in Madhya Pradesh, one of the three states it won in 2018 after a series of election defeats, was the sudden flight of 17 MLAs loyal to Mr Scindia to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka on Monday.

The 49-year-old former union minister had been stewing for months over what he saw as a downslide in his graph within the Congress. His supporters say the Gandhis did not make any attempt to reach out to him.

Once close to the Gandhi family, Mr Scindia lost the race for chief ministership in 2018 after he showed support of only 23 MLAs despite making a sizeable contribution to the Congress' unexpected Assembly polls win. In August, he was one of a few opposition leaders who supported the centre's Article 370 move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.