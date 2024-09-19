Samsung Strike: Tamil Nadu Labour Department Confident Of Swift Resolution

The strike has come at a time Tamil Nadu is promoting Chennai as a key manufacturing hub

The Tamil Nadu Labour Department is confident of resolving the issue of striking workers at the Samsung Electronics Plant management, says state Labour Minister CV Ganesan even as around 1,500 workers are on strike for 10 days outside the plant in Kancheepuram district.

The Minister told NDTV that the department is holding talks with both the Samsung management and trade unions. For a specific question on the impact on production he said "production has not been hit".

The striking workers at the Samsung plant demand recognition of their union, a ban on mandatory overtime work on a regular basis, an eight-hour work schedule and pay parity for workers with equal experience.

Earlier this week, a section of workers attempted to march to the Collectorate and were detained but let free in the evening. Similar developments were seen in Chennai as well.

The strike has come at a time the Tamil Nadu government is promoting Chennai as a key manufacturing hub. Just last week, Chief Minister MK Stalin drew commitments for investments worth Rs 7,000 crore from companies in the US. For Samsung this has come ahead of the Diwali season that would see a huge demand for its home appliances including televisions, refrigerators and washing machines.

When asked about the issue dragging, the minister said, "We can sort this out. We will do it as soon as possible." He added, "A few years ago, Foxconn workers had raised the issue of hygienic food, water and accommodation. Now we have built for them a mega housing with accommodation for 18,000 workers. We will find a solution for this too".

For several years these multinational companies have not been permitting unions. With CITU backing striking workers, sources say Samsung is concerned about the possibility of a larger challenge in future if it engaged with this body. The state government in the past has said it has not compromised on workers' rights but has always ensured addressing their issues and concerns without unions.