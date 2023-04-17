Rs 10 Lakh Relief Each For Families Of 2 Tamil Nadu Men Killed In Dubai Fire

The two persons, besides a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people who died after a massive fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two men who were killed in a building fire in Dubai and said that efforts were being made to bring the bodies home.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said the solatium would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

They were identified as Imam Kasim (43) and S Mohammed Rafiq (49) of Sankarapuram block of Kallakurichi district in the State, a government release said.

The two persons, besides a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people who died after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Dubai.

The fire at the building in Dubai's old neighbourhood of Al Ras at 12.35 pm on Saturday left nine persons injured. The flames were doused by 2:42 pm local time.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident," Stalin said. The bodies of the two would be brought to Tamil Nadu soon through the Indian Embassy; and Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan has been asked to expedite the process, the Chief Minister said in the release.

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of 16 people, including two Tamils, Imam Kasim and Gudu alias Mohammed Rafiq from Ramarajapuram village. "I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," he said.

The former Union minister said in a tweet that both the Central and State governments should take necessary steps to bring the mortal remains of the two persons to their hometown immediately. "I request that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh be given to the families of the deceased. @CMOTamilnadu," Ramadoss said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)