Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Refused Meat, Tamil Nadu Man Dumps Skeletal Remains Outside Butcher Shop

Tamil Nadu: The accused has been arrested and charged with the use of obscene language and criminal intimidation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Refused Meat, Tamil Nadu Man Dumps Skeletal Remains Outside Butcher Shop
The cops later reached the spot and sent the body to the graveyard (File)
Chennai:

A man has been arrested for allegedly dumping skeletal remains outside a butcher shop after its owner refused to sell him meat in Tamil Nadu's Thane yesterday.

Kumar, 45, who works at a graveyard, had gone to buy meat from a shop in the Palani Chettipatti area on Sunday, said police. An argument erupted after he demanded that the butcher Maniyarasan give him more goat intestine for free, but he refused.

An infuriated Kumar threatened him that he wouldn't let him do business in the area and left. He later returned with skeletal remains wrapped in a cloth, dumped it in front of the shop, and fled.

The cops later reached the spot and sent the remains to the graveyard in a mortuary van.

Kumar has been arrested and charged with the use of obscene language and criminal intimidation.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Theni News, Tamil Nadu News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.