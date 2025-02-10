Refused Meat, Tamil Nadu Man Dumps Skeletal Remains Outside Butcher Shop

A man has been arrested for allegedly dumping skeletal remains outside a butcher shop after its owner refused to sell him meat in Tamil Nadu's Thane yesterday.

Kumar, 45, who works at a graveyard, had gone to buy meat from a shop in the Palani Chettipatti area on Sunday, said police. An argument erupted after he demanded that the butcher Maniyarasan give him more goat intestine for free, but he refused.

An infuriated Kumar threatened him that he wouldn't let him do business in the area and left. He later returned with skeletal remains wrapped in a cloth, dumped it in front of the shop, and fled.

The cops later reached the spot and sent the remains to the graveyard in a mortuary van.

Kumar has been arrested and charged with the use of obscene language and criminal intimidation.