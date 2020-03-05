Rajinikanth Preps For Tamil Nadu Polls, To Meet Officials Of His Outfit

Superstar Rajinikanth is meeting district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram

Superstar Rajinikanth is meeting district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (Rajini People's Forum) today, almost after two years amid speculation that he may indicate a timeline to launch his party.

Sources close to him say this would be a review meet, however, on the performance of this organisation that was formed a few years ago after his popular fan club was disbanded across the state following his decision to enter politics.

Rajinikanth has said he would launch his party ahead of the assembly election due next year.

The superstar is busy with his film "Annathe", directed by Siruthai Siva, co-starred by four lead women Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena. There is also speculation that the superstar agreed to do a film with actor Kamal Haasan's production house.

The assembly election in Tamil Nadu next year would be the first without icons M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, and would be an acid test for Chief Minister E Palaniswami's leadership.

He came to power after Ms Jayalalithaa died. Both Rajinikant and Kamal Hassan who have expressed willingness to work together are trying to fill the void left by the top leaders.

In 1996, Rajinikanth's signature line that "Even God can't save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa won elections" enabled the AIADMK's rivals to sweep the assembly election.

DMK chief MK Stalin too is aggressively working to win the Chief Minister's chair. He has consolidated his position as a performing party chief by leading the party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election and for a good win in local body polls recently.