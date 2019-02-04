Rahul Gandhi Meets Tamil Nadu Congress Chief, Discusses Party Strategy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets state unit chief KS Alagiri and other TNCC members.

Two days after the rejig of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today met state unit chief KS Alagiri and other TNCC members here and discussed the party's strategy in the state.

Mr Alagiri was appointed as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday, with H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, MK Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar named as the new working presidents to assist him.

"I met with members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, today, at my residence. I am confident that our team under the leadership of KS Alagiri Ji, the new TNCC president, will continue to have the trust & support of the people of Tamil Nadu. I wish them all the best!" Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Sources said the Congress strategy in the state for the 2019 polls was discussed during the meeting.