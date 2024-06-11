How Long Are We Going To Be Dependent On DMK: Tamil Nadu Congress Chief

The TNCC chief praised the people for not giving a majority to the BJP

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Selvaperunthagai sparked debate when he asked how long Congress would be dependent on ally DMK in Tamil Nadu.

To mitigate the differences that might arise after Selvaperunthagai's statement, Congress senior leader EVKS Elangovan said the party should avoid greed citing DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin the behind here all becoming MPs now after the Lok Sabha polls.

TNCC President Selvaperunthagai made the remarks at the State Congress General Council meeting on Tuesday.

Seven resolutions were passed in the Congress State General Council meeting that was held today at 'Kamarajar Arangam', Chennai.

Resolutions were passed to thank the Tamil Nadu voters for giving a huge winning mandate to the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

Resolutions were also passed saying the respective State Government should be given the right to decide on NEET Exams, an action plan would be ensured to strengthen the Congress Party in Tamil Nadu on the grassroots level and Jal Shakthi MoS V Somanna who is from Karnataka should be dropped as he acts biased in Cauvery issues against Tamil Nadu welfare.

While giving an introduction speech, the TNCC chief praised the people for not giving a majority to the BJP. He also said that the Congress in Tamil Nadu has to decide in which direction the party should go.

"People have come to us. History is changing. The message that I want to say. In what direction are we going to travel? Ally is different. We can be true to our ally but are we going to be dependent? For how long are we going to be dependent? The answer is with you all, very soon we will speak in detail," Selvaperunthagai said.

This has sparked debate as Congress is still in alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu and also Congress senior leader EVKS Elangovan, K S Alagiri differed with Selvaperunthagai's opinion on the alliance.

While speaking on stage EVKS Elangovan said even though he wishes to form the Kamarajar government in Tamil Nadu before that we need to abolish our enemies (BJP).

"I have the same emotions for Congress as you all. I am from the Periyar family who helped Congress to set foot in Tamil Nadu. I have the same opinion in saying the forming of the 'Kamarajar' government again in Tamil Nadu. But don't we need a trick for that? How will we capture that place without abolishing our enemies? Think about that. We can only sit if the chair is empty right? To motivate us we shouldn't utter unnecessary words. We shouldn't forget that DMK and CM M K Stalin are the reason for here all becoming MPs now. We need patience. We can have desires but we shouldn't be greedy. Then it would end up with nothing," EVKS Elangovan added.

Earlier on June 8, TNCC President Selvaperunthagai criticised BJP State president K Annamalai for comparing the vote share of the Congress with the BJP in Tamil Nadu following the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

He said this was not a proper comparison, as the number of seats contested by both parties differed.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is the wing of the Indian National Congress serving in Tamil Nadu. It is responsible for organizing and coordinating the party's activities and campaigns within the state, as well as selecting candidates for local, state, and national elections.

He is the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Party, who served as the State Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's section of the SC Department.

