"Was Ignored": Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Alleges Discrimination During Temple Ritual

In what is being seen as a case of caste-based discrimination, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai has alleged that he was deliberately sidelined during the consecration ceremony of the 1000-year-old Vallakottai Murugan temple in his own constituency.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the Dalit legislator said he was neither received by officials nor allowed into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. "I couldn't even see the deity," he said. He further alleged that the ceremonial temple flag, traditionally handed to an elected representative during the event, was instead given to another MLA who is not from a Dalit community.

"I was invited as the chief guest and asked to come at 8:30 AM. I arrived at 8:25 AM. Still, no one came to receive me. I was ignored," said K Selvaperunthagai.

The Congress leader made it clear he is not blaming the government or Chief Minister M K Stalin. He added that the Chief Minister has been actively promoting social justice, pointing to the recent renaming of Backward Class hostels as "Social Justice Hostels" as an example of inclusive governance. "Even MLAs and MPs from Dalit communities face discrimination by some officials. I don't hold the Chief Minister responsible for the mistakes of one or two individuals," he told NDTV.

Mr Selvaperunthagai also strongly condemned former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for suggesting that he had waited for a VIP darshan. "That is completely false," he said, adding that he was happy the former Governor was given proper respect, but that shouldn't have come at the cost of ignoring an elected representative.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has condemned the incident and demanded an investigation and strict action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officials associated with temple administration have denied the allegations, calling the incident a case of miscommunication. The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister is reported to have met Mr Selvaperunthagai following the incident. For a specific question on why the temple flag was not given to the local MLA but to another lawmaker, the officer downplayed saying "The flag is neither important nor prestigious".

Despite public calls for a formal complaint, the Congress leader and ally of the ruling DMK has said he will not file one, trusting that the Chief Minister will act fairly. "I leave it to the people and the Chief Minister to judge," he said.

This incident has stirred debate around caste-based practices and the dignity of elected representatives from marginalised communities in state-run religious institutions.