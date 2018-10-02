Puducherry Chief Minister Gets His Hands Dirty, Video Is Viral

V Narayanasamy cleans drain in Nellithope area.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy steps inside a drain and uses a spade to clean it in a video that has been widely shared online. The video, posted by the Chief Minister's official Twitter account, is part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to generate greater public participation in the cleanliness mission.



The video of the Congress leader, in white clothes and his dhoti hitched up, extracting muck from a dark drain, was seen by many to be in sharp contrast to events where politicians are seen cleaning "sanitized" and deliberately littered spots or posing for cameras sporting gloves and brand new brooms.



"It's really so glad to see your sincere efforts and dedicated efforts. You became a role model for our Congress party workers sir. God will give you more strength to serve more for our country," wrote a Congress worker on Twitter. "Down to Earth Leader," commented a user.



Watch the video here:

Swachhata Hi Seva movement was launched by PM Modi for generating greater public participation towards cleanliness to mark the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi next year.

PM Modi had earlier highlighted that over nine crore toilets have been built in the last four years and over 4.5 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free.