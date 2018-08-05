President Visits Karunanidhi In Hospital, Wishes Him 'Quick Recovery'

President Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

President Ram Nath Kovind today visited ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at a hospital in Chennai and inquired about his health.

At the hospital, the President briefly interacted with M Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi.

The President, who arrived in Chennai from Hyderabad, drove directly from the airport to Kauvery Hospital, where the DMK chief is undergoing treatment.

"Visited Thiru M Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar's family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A picture of the President's interaction with the family members of Karunanidhi was shared on the micro-blogging site.

Before winding up his visit, President Kovind walked down a few metres and waved at the media and crowd gathered at the hospital.

Politicians and many prominent leaders have visited M Karunanidhi at the hospital.

Last week, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Karunanidhi.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu visited him.

M Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure on July 28.

On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to "decline" in his general health although his vital parameters have normalised.