Police Officer, Who Revealed Pollachi Survivor's Name, Transferred

The Pollachi sex abuse case has case assumed political overtones in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred police officers who had handled the Pollachi sexual harassment case, including a Superintendent who revealed the identity of one of the woman.

There was massive public outrage after the police officer revealed the woman's name during a press meet, with civil society groups demanding action against him.

According to a Home Department order, Coimbatore SP R Pandiarajan and DSP, Pollachi sub-division, R Jayaram, have been transferred with immediate effect. The order allocated no postings to them, virtually putting them in the waiting list.

The four accused in the Pollachi case had allegedly tried to strip a woman inside a car, recording the act and blackmailing her using the videos. The woman managed to escape and later filed a police complaint.

Till now, eight people have been arrested in the case.

Last month, the government had transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI from the state's CB-CID, which had taken up the probe from the local police.

The government has also transferred A Natesan, Pollachi East police station inspector.

The case assumed political overtones since a local functionary of ruling AIADMK allegedly attacked the woman's brother.

