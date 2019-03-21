Locals Blame The Police For Slow Progress In Pollachi Sex Abuse Case

Locals in Pollachi blamed the police and Tamil Nadu government, alleging lapses

Special investigators probing the Pollachi sex abuse case said that many women, who had been targeted, called the police helpline alleging sexual harassment, blackmail and extortion by the accused in jail now but none of them are ready to file a written complaint. Only one survivor, a college student, has filed a complaint. Around 60 women, mostly students, were sexually abused over seven years the police had said earlier.

Locals are blaming the police and the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that the lapses in the case have frightened the women, who are not willing to come forward and lodge cases now.

A senior police officer in Coimbatore had first revealed the name of the only woman complainant and later the state home secretary, in its note to CBI, again named her.

"It's because of naming the woman that no one wants to file a complaint. How can such well-informed officers do this?" a woman student told NDTV.

The business community on Tuesday protested, demanding a court monitored probe. V Balaji, an entrepreneur said, "A court monitored CBI probe would be fair." CM Kamaraj, who heads the hotel owners' association alleged that "there is political involvement and why hasn't the CBI taken charge of the probe yet?".

The opposition, DMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM, allege that there is an attempt to protect the perpetrators and silence the survivors. The ruling AIADMK, which expelled a youth wing leader for allegedly intimidating a survivor's family, denied the allegations. Chief Minister E Palaniswami is yet to break his silence on the issue.

With elections round the corner, Pollachi sex abuse case has become a huge political issue in Tamil Nadu.

