Goondas Act To Be Invoked Against Accused In Tamil Nadu Sex Assault Case

The four were arrested last month based on a complaint from the girl (Representational)

Only four people have been identified so far as being involved in the recent alleged sexual harassment of a girl in nearby Pollachi, District Superintendent of Police R Pandiarajan said Monday.

He ruled out involvement of any politician in the case as was being speculated in the social media.

The SP told reporters that he had recommended to the District Collector for detaining the four arrested under the stringent Goondas Act.

The four were arrested last month based on a complaint from the 19-year-old girl that they had recently taken her in a car and attempted to disrobe her and videographed it.

As the girl refused to yield to their advances, the four started blackmailing her by showing the video and threw her out of the vehicle after snatching a gold chain.

The SP said there were only four videos in the mobile phone seized from one of the accused and warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours about the case.

He said three others had been arrested for allegedly assaulting the victim's brother for lodging the police complaint.