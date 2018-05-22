9 Dead As Police Fire During Anti-Sterlite Protest In Tamil Nadu: Reports Thousands of local residents have been protesting for more than three months that the Sterlite copper smelting plant be shut down but complain that the state government had not responded to their demands.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT About 20,000 people gathered at the protest site today and stormed the district collector's office Chennai: Police opened fire on protesters who went on a rampage today demanding closure of a copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin, prompting the ruling AIADMK government to issue appeals for calm and a promise to take legal action against the plant. A statement by the state government did not specify the casualties in the clashes and senior police officers claimed that they could not confirm any deaths. Local media reports, however, said at least nine people had died in today's protests.



Thousands of local residents have been protesting for more than three months that the Sterlite copper smelting plant be shut down but complain that the state government had not responded to their demands. About 20,000 people gathered at the protest site today and stormed the district collector's office, vandalising government property.



Senior Tamil Nadu minister Jayakumar said that the police didn't have an option but to open fire since the protests had turned "extremely violent". The police firing was unavoidable, he said.

Government property was damaged in the protest



Actor-politician Kamal Haasan made a similar point, "Citizens are not criminals... They are the ones who lose their lives," Mr Haasan, who had earlier participated in the peaceful protests against the plant, said. "It is the negligence of the government... The government ignored peaceful protests," he said.



Police opened fire on protesters who went on a rampage today demanding closure of a copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin, prompting the ruling AIADMK government to issue appeals for calm and a promise to take legal action against the plant. A statement by the state government did not specify the casualties in the clashes and senior police officers claimed that they could not confirm any deaths. Local media reports, however, said at least nine people had died in today's protests.Thousands of local residents have been protesting for more than three months that the Sterlite copper smelting plant be shut down but complain that the state government had not responded to their demands. About 20,000 people gathered at the protest site today and stormed the district collector's office, vandalising government property. Senior Tamil Nadu minister Jayakumar said that the police didn't have an option but to open fire since the protests had turned "extremely violent". The police firing was unavoidable, he said.MK Stalin of the opposition DMK blamed the state government for the violence, saying that people had been protesting peacefully for so long but the administration did not attempt to address the concerns of the people. The plant should be shut down, Mr Stalin said.Actor-politician Kamal Haasan made a similar point, "Citizens are not criminals... They are the ones who lose their lives," Mr Haasan, who had earlier participated in the peaceful protests against the plant, said. "It is the negligence of the government... The government ignored peaceful protests," he said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter