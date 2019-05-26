E Palaniswami Must Resign After AIADMK Loss In Polls: Dayanidhi Maran

AIADMK which is in power in Tamil Nadu and an ally of NDA won only 1 seat in Lok Sabha polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dayanidhi Maran today asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign following the defeat of AIADMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," Mr Maran said.

Raveendranath Kumar was the only All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.

Twenty three seats were won by DMK while Indian National Congress (INC) won 8 seats in the state. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each, while the rest went to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with both winning one seat.

