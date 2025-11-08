"One Moon, One Sun, One DMK": MK Stalin To Rivals Ahead Of Polls Next Year

Underscoring that the DMK was not formed overnight or just to claim the Chief Minister's post, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the party was built through years of struggle and sacrifice, sending a strong message to rivals ahead of the state election next year.

Speaking at the DMK 75 Knowledge Festival organised by the party's youth wing at Valluvar Kottam, Stalin released a commemorative book "Colours of Time: Black and Red - DMK 75".

Appreciating Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister said he's taking the party's legacy forward to the next generation.

"We didn't start this movement just to form a government or announce a successor. For 18 years, our leaders and cadres worked tirelessly - through protests, imprisonments, betrayals and hardships. DMK's journey is not an ordinary one," he said.

Highlighting the party's historic victories, Stalin asserted that no one can match the DMK's legacy.

"Our victories are historic. Those who don't know our history are intimidating us. Some are daydreaming of winning like DMK. To achieve that, they need the same hard work and intelligence. There's only one sun, one moon, and one DMK," he added.

With this statement, the Chief Minister sent a clear message to the AIADMK, BJP, and the newly formed TVK, stating that the 2026 election will mark the beginning of the Dravidian Model 2.0, as the DMK aims to repeat its winning streak of 2019, 2021, and 2024.



