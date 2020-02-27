Over 500 Gold Coins Found Near Tamil Nadu Temple

Temple authorities stated that the vessel containing the gold coins has been handed over to the police by the Hindu religious and charitable endowment department.

The gold coins have letters inscripted in Arabic script which might date back to 1000-1200 CE

Tiruchirappalli:

As many as 505 gold coins weighing 1.716 kilograms were found in a vessel while digging near the Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikaval in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday.

Temple authorities stated that the unearthed coins, 504 small and one big gold coin, have letters in the Arabic script etched on them which could date back to 1000-1200 CE.

They stated that the coins, buried in a vessel, were found at the depth of about seven feet. Authorities stated that the vessel, along with the gold coins, has been handed over to the police by the Hindu religious and charitable endowment department.

The recovered vessels and the coins were kept in a treasury for further investigation.
 

