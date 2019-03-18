One Arrested Over Hoax Bomb Threat To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's House

There was a bomb threat on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's residence in Chennai (FIle Photo)

A bomb threat to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's residence in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday turned out to be a hoax and a 23 year-old "mentally disturbed" man was detained in this connection, police said.

The man, later identified as L Sundarraj of suburban Kovilambakkam, made a phone call to the police control room Monday morning, claiming a bomb had been planted at the chief minister's residence, police said.

Members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with sniffer dogs carried out checks at Mr Palaniswami's Greendways Road house which proved the threat was a ''hoax,'' they said.

Officials later traced the call to the accused person from Kovilambakkam and police detained him for inquiry.

Quoting initial investigations, police said Sundarraj was "slightly mentally disturbed" and had undergone treatment at an institute of mental health.

A further probe was on, they added.

