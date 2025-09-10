On Camera, Man Bleeds, Pleads To Be Spared During Assault In Tamil Nadu

The Cuddalore district police in Tamil Nadu opened fire and arrested three drunken men who allegedly went on a violent rampage, brutally attacking six people, including two police personnel.

A disturbing video of the trio assaulting a man with an iron rod in Vriddhachalam has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen bleeding and pleading to be spared. His head, face and body are covered in blood, and there is also blood spattered on the floor behind him.

As the man tries to run, one of the attackers tries to catch hold of him, pulling his shirt. The victim managed to escape.

Police said the gang had also attacked a bus driver and two shopkeepers during their drunken spree.

"When police attempted to arrest them, they attacked them with liquor bottles, forcing us to open fire, targeting their legs to secure two of them first. This morning, we arrested the third man. Investigation is underway," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Investigators identified the alleged assailants as loadmen employed at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai. The man they assaulted on camera works at a construction site near their locality. Officials added that the men have previous cases of drunken brawls pending against them.

All six victims, including the injured police personnel, are out of danger. Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited those injured and assured strict action.