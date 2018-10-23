Even Tsunami Can't Create Differences With K Palaniswami: O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam (pictured) is AIADMK coordinator while K Palaniswami the joint coordinator. (File)

Virtually ruling out any fissures between himself and Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said not even a tsunami can create problems between them.

Charging the opposition parties with trying to drive a wedge between him and Mr Palaniswami, Mr Panneerselvam said any such attempts from "within and outside" would not fructify.

"Even if a tsunami strikes, the opposition parties cannot create a problem between us. We are determined and treading the path of ideals laid down by MGR and Amma," he said at a marriage function in the city.

AIADMK founder, former chief minister M G Ramachandran is addressed as MGR while his protege and former CM J Jayalalithaa is Amma (mother) for the party supporters.

Mr Panneerselvam's assertion comes weeks after his rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakran made a sensational disclosure that former chief minister Mr Panneerselvam wanted to oust the Mr Palaniswami government with his assistance and had therefore met him last year.

Mr Dhinakaran had said Mr Panneerselvam wanted to meet him as he regretted revolting against deposed party leader V K Sasikala and his subsequent criticism against the family.

However, Mr Panneerselvam has denied Mr Dhinakaran's accusation that he wanted to dethrone Palaniswami and take over as chief minister, saying he has held the office thrice and was content.

He had, however, admitted he met Mr Dhinakaran last July as claimed by the latter, but only with the hope that the AMMK leader would have been a 'reformed' man.