Notices To Tamil Nadu Government, Pollution Board Over Sterlite Closure

Vedanta had filed a plea with the green court to seek permission for the plant's operation. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government and the State Pollution Control Board on a plea moved by metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd challenging the state government's order to permanently close the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.



A bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the state government and the pollution board while seeking their responses before July 18.



The green panel also permitted the state govt to file a statement questioning the maintainability of Vedanta's plea.



The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the pollution board to seal and "permanently" close the group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.



