Northeast Monsoon Will Reach Tamil Nadu In 2 Days: Weather Department

Conditions are favourable for onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the Met department said

Conditions are favourable for the onset of north east monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days, the regional weather office said today.

While the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would receive rains in the next 24 hours, they would gradually expand to the other parts, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters in Chennai.

"Favourable conditions for the onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days persist," he said.

Tamil Nadu is dependent on the crucial northeast monsoon as it brings the bulk of the annual rainfall in the state.

Mr Balachandran said there would be light rains in some areas in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours.

Further, Ennore, Kelambakkam, Mahabalipuram and Chennai recorded one cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours, he added.

