'No Hiccups In AIADMK, Vijayakant's Party's Alliance Talks': D Jayakumar

The ruling AIADMK Tuesday said there were no hiccups in alliance talks with Vijayakant-led DMDK for coming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence the two parties will reach an agreement.

Senior party leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar also claimed some parties in the DMK alliance were holding talks with the AIADMK for a possible tie-up but refused to divulge who they were.

When asked "what was happening" between AIADMK and DMDK, he told reporters that "good" things were happening.

His comments come in the backdrop of reports that DMDK was seeking higher number of seats and was also in touch with the DMK.

The AIADMK has been in talks with DMDK after it finalised poll pacts with the BJP and PMK on February 19.

"Good (things) are happening, there is no problem. Everything will end on a cordial note, there is no second opinion about it," Mr Jayakumar said.

He said rivals' wish to see that a strong alliance did not materialise under the AIADMK will not come true.

On Monday, Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami had said the party's wish was to forge a mega alliance of several parties and talks were on with outfits, including the DMDK.

Mr Jayakumar said some other parties, including those from the DMK side, were in touch with the AIADMK.

"They are holding talks... it is strictly confidential," he said declining to name them.

The minister said the AIADMK, despite being strong by itself, had forged an alliance with like-minded parties (BJP and PMK) to defeat the DMK-Congress combine, which he accused of having worked against Tamils' interest in the past.