Nilgiri Mountain Rail Service In Tamil Nadu Cancelled Till November 29

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail service had been cancelled from November 17. (Representational)

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu has been suspended till November 29 to enable track restoration work after rampant landslips.

The service had been cancelled from November 17 and was supposed to resume on Sunday, November 24, but did not because of non-completion of the work, official sources said.

Landslips and falling of trees and boulders have happened at 23 locations en route, especially at Hillgrove and Coonoor, they said.

