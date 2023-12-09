MK Stalin Announces Rs 6,000 Cash Assistance To People Affected By Cyclone Michaung

Also, relief under other categories would be increased.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 6,000 cyclone relief to people affected by cyclone Michaung.

The assistance to people, whose livelihoods were affected by the cyclone, would be paid in cash by the government at the ration shops, the government said in an official release.

Also, relief under other categories would be increased.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)