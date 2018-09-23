On Contesting Bypoll, MK Alagiri Says Will Consult Supporters

M K Alagiri is keen on re-joining the DMK. (File)

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri today said he would take a decision on contesting the by-election to Tiruvarur assembly constituency, represented by his father and late party supremo M Karunanidhi, after consulting his supporters.

Mr Alagiri, who visited Karunanidhi's ancestral house in Thirukuvalai, about 300 km from Chennai, however, ruled out floating his own party.

"If my followers ask me to contest from Tiruvarur in the by-election (whenever it is held), I will consider contesting," the Madurai-based Alagiri told reporters.

M Karunanidhi died on August 7 after prolonged illness.

Besides Tiruvarur, Tiruparankundram assembly constituency in Madurai district is also vacant following the death of the sitting member.

Mr Alagiri who is keen on re-joining the DMK said he was following the policies of his father. He was expelled from the party in 2014.

He described the reports that BJP was behind him and that he had links with superstar Rajinikanth, as 'rumour'.

Mr Alagiri, who has claimed that loyal party workers were with him, had organised a rally in Chennai earlier this month to press for his re-induction, but the DMK has been keeping mum on his overtures.