Chennai Man Killed In Bar Brawl, Hit On Head With Log Over Getting A Drink

The workers hit the man with a log after they were provoked for refusing him alcohol. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was killed in Chennai by two workers of a bar who fatally hit him with a log on his head after a quarrel with them over getting a drink, police said on Saturday.

The two were arrested, said the police.

On Friday, the man visited the bar before it was opened and ordered a drink. When two workers there said he could get the drink only at noon when the liquor outlet opens, he tried to attack them with stones and created a ruckus.

The two workers hit the man with a log. Subsequently, his father arrived and took him home.

Soon, the man became motionless and his father called for an ambulance. After examining him, the health personnel in the ambulance declared him dead.

Police arrested the two bar workers and produced them produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody.