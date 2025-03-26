Video: Beer Bottles Thrown, Punches And Kicks Fly As Violent Brawl Erupts At South Delhi Bar

A violent brawl erupted between two groups at a nightclub in South Delhi's affluent Mehrauli area on Sunday, March 24. Dhruv, a witness to the chaotic scene, took to X to share a shocking video of the fight and also explained the events leading up to it. He claimed that the violent altercation was sparked by a dispute over the DJ's music selection. He explained that a group of 4-5 men, accompanied by women, expressed their dissatisfaction with the music and approached the DJ, requesting better songs. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the DJ's girlfriend intervened, exchanging words with one of the men, who then slightly pushed her. This minor altercation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl involving multiple men.

"For a while, the DJ didn't interrupt because he was playing songs, then the verbal confrontation went quite aggressive, and the guy interfered, and both parties started pushing each other. Then one of the guys from the bigger group slapped the DJ, and the fight started. The DJ guy started throwing beer bottles, glasses, plates, et,c on the group and broke a glass on a guy's head," he wrote on X.

The eyewitness further recounted that the altercation continued to escalate, with the parties involved exchanging verbal abuses and engaging in physical violence. The group of men, who had initially confronted the DJ, eventually overpowered him, and after physically assaulting him, they exited the bar. It was only after they departed that the police were notified about the incident.

In the videos, beer bottles, glasses and punches can be seen flying as the staff and other guests watched helplessly.

Watch the video here:

Tell me you're in Delhi without telling me you're in delhi pic.twitter.com/QgVJWU82eL — dhruv (@shawnthessheep) March 25, 2025

Many internet users condemned the violent behaviour of the individuals involved and questioned the club's security measures. One user wrote, "No respect for law and order. Sad some things don't change despite being educated."

Another commented, "The most fake are found in clubs and parties drinking and smoking, trying to look cool. Worthless losers!" A third said, "All with the Qutub minar in the background? Even Ghalib would struggle to write such a legend."

A fourth added, "Another example of money doesn't buy class."