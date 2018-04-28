Man Held For Facebook Posts Linking Tamil Nadu Ministers To Sex Scandal Accused Police said they had studied Santhosh's posts on Facebook and confirmed that they were defamatory in nature before arresting him

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said Santhosh's posts on Facebook were defamatory (Representation) Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory comments on social media linking a few state ministers with a professor held in connection with a sex scandal, police said on Saturday.



Santhosh, a resident of Keezh Iruppu village was arrested by the cybercrime branch on Friday for his social media posts linking the ministers to Nirmala Devi, assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai.



Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip went viral on the social media, in which she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University, to which the college is affiliated.



Police said they had studied his posts on Facebook and confirmed that they were defamatory in nature before arresting him.



Santhosh, a diploma holder, was taken to Chennai for further interrogation, officials said.







A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory comments on social media linking a few state ministers with a professor held in connection with a sex scandal, police said on Saturday.Santhosh, a resident of Keezh Iruppu village was arrested by the cybercrime branch on Friday for his social media posts linking the ministers to Nirmala Devi, assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai.Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip went viral on the social media, in which she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University, to which the college is affiliated.Police said they had studied his posts on Facebook and confirmed that they were defamatory in nature before arresting him. Santhosh, a diploma holder, was taken to Chennai for further interrogation, officials said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter