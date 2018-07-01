Man Arrested For Stealing Over Rs 10 Lakh From Shop In Tamil Nadu

The accused, Himmatram, was nabbed from the railway station (Representational)

A carpenter was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10.5 lakh cash from a hardware shop in the city.

Himmatram (38) was nabbed from the railway station here and the entire amount was recovered from him, police said.

They said the man was familiar with the outlay of the shop and also where the CCTV was fixed as he worked there for some days recently.

He entered the shop on the night of June 26 and stole the money.

The burglary was noticed when the owner came to open the shop the following day, police said.