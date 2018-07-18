Man Arrested For Posting False Content About Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

A man was arrested for posting defamatory online content about Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting false and defamatory online content about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues, besides uploading morphed pictures of women.

Police said C Sivakumar from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district was arrested yesterday based on complaints from three city-based persons, including two women.

The women had alleged that Sivakumar had uploaded morphed indecent pictures of them and sought action.

Similarly, Suresh Kumar of Chennai had filed a complaint saying that Facebook user Sivakumar with user id of 'Mannai Siva' had posted false and defamatory content on Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other ministers with an intention to create enmity between two communities and sought action.

A case was filed under various sections against Sivakumar and he was arrested yesterday by the Cyber crime wing of the Central crime branch, they said.

Police also warned Internet users against any such crimes against women, saying they were constantly monitoring online platforms like Facebook and Twitter.