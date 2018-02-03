Major Fire Breaks Out At Madurai's Meenakshi Temple, Over 30 Shops Gutted

A major fire broke out at Tamil Nadu's Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple complex last night. More than 30 shops were gutted in the fire. The fire officials say that the fire started at a toy shop inside the thousand pillar hall near the east tower of the temple around 10 pm.
It took 60 fire personnel about five hours to contain the fire. A fire and rescue officer said, "Police is investigating the cause of the fire."
There is no human loss or injury. However, many pigeons that had made the temple tower their home perished in the fire.
Madurai collector Veera Raghava Rao told NDTV that the temple has been reopened for devotees. "The fire was controlled before it spread to the main temple area. We've ordered a probe," he said.
Mr Rao added, "There's no modern fire safety system with sprinklers installed at the temple. However, we have a dedicated fire engine stationed in the complex."