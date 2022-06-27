Vets From Thailand Reach Madurai Temple To Treat Elephant For Cataract

The elephant, Parvati, has been suffering for quite some time

A team of veterinary doctors has come from Thailand to examine Parvati, a 24-year-old elephant at Meenakshi temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai who has been suffering from cataract in her eyes.

The team, which arrived yesterday, is led by Nikorn Thongthip from the veterinary medicine wing of Thailand's Kasetsart University.

The elephant has been suffering for quite some time, reported news agency ANI. In pictures shared by ANI, the doctors' team is seen examining her.

“A 7-member veterinary team led by Thailand's Nikron Thongi, a veterinary doctor, visited Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple to treat elephant Parvati for cataract, who has been suffering from the disease for quite some, as per district administration,” the caption read.

The vision in Parvati's left eye has been affected, and the condition has deteriorated with time, according to a report in The Hindu.

State Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan accompanied Mr Thongthip and his team as they examined Parvati, the report added. The minister said they had been consulting the team over video conferencing.

“I noticed the problem on her left eye first about six years ago. Now the right eye has been affected too. We have been treating her with the best doctors and medical facilities so far. We will continue to do so,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The minister said they have also discussed the feasibilty of a cataract surgery. Doctors had said that it would be challenging to prevent further damage to Parvati's eye post surgery, he added. Doctors, the minister said, had said that Parvati's condition could be genetic or due to a past injury.