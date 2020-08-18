Madras High Court To Decide Today Whether Sterlite Copper Can Reopen

Sterlite Copper case: Deaths during protests in May 2018 led Tamil Nadu to shut down the plant

The Madras High Court will give its verdict on a plea by Vedanta challenging the Tamil Nadu government's move to shut down its subsidiary Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin. The plant remains shut since April 2018.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in April 2018 refused to allow the firm to operate citing major violations.

After 13 people were shot dead by the police on May 22 the same year during a protest against the plant, the state government shut it down on May 28, alleging violation of environment laws.

The National Green Tribunal gave a favourable order to Sterlite in December 2018. However, the Supreme Court struck it down over jurisdiction issues and ordered Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court, after which the company filed multiple petitions in February this year, a month before the coronavirus lockown.

Alleging knee-jerk reaction by the state government, Vedanta denied it was polluting the environment and claimed hazardous wastes identified by the Pollution Control Board have already been delisted.

The state government has said the deaths in police firing were not the only reason why the plant was shut down. It said the Sterlite plant was a big threat to the environment and ecology, and pollutants released by Sterlite were much higher than other companies in the area.

The closure of the "red category" smelter with a capacity of four lakh tonnes and employing 800 permanent and 3,500 contract workers in Tuticorin had led to 40 per cent fall in copper production in India. The country later imported 44,000 tonnes of copper against 3.3 lakh tonnes exported in 2017-18.

In 2016, the Supreme Court had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on Sterlite for pollution and misrepresentation between 1996 and 2012.